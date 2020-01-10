|
|
Richard Schmidt
Demarest - Richard Schmidt, of Demarest, 65 lost his 25-year battle with Parkinson's Disease on January 1, 2020. Richard grew up in Closter and was a graduate of NVRHS - Demarest. He started his career as a licensed plumber and retired as a real estate developer. He was passionate about sailing and was always available to lend a helping hand to his friends.
He is survived by his mother, Joan Schmidt (Pearse) and his 4 siblings: Barry (Paula), Carl, John (Dorothy) and Lyn and by his father, Donald. Uncle Rich to 11 nieces/nephews and 13 great nieces/nephews. He is predeceased by his nephew, Seth.
A service will be held at St. Andrew's Church in Harrington Park on January 18th at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to his FULL OF SCHMIDT Parkinson's Team at unitywalk.org.