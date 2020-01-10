Services
Moritz Funeral Home
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ 07624
(201) 768-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Schmidt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Schmidt Obituary
Richard Schmidt

Demarest - Richard Schmidt, of Demarest, 65 lost his 25-year battle with Parkinson's Disease on January 1, 2020. Richard grew up in Closter and was a graduate of NVRHS - Demarest. He started his career as a licensed plumber and retired as a real estate developer. He was passionate about sailing and was always available to lend a helping hand to his friends.

He is survived by his mother, Joan Schmidt (Pearse) and his 4 siblings: Barry (Paula), Carl, John (Dorothy) and Lyn and by his father, Donald. Uncle Rich to 11 nieces/nephews and 13 great nieces/nephews. He is predeceased by his nephew, Seth.

A service will be held at St. Andrew's Church in Harrington Park on January 18th at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to his FULL OF SCHMIDT Parkinson's Team at unitywalk.org.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -