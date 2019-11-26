Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Richard Szepietowski Obituary
Richard Szepietowski

Clifton - Richard Szepietowski, 65, of Clifton passed away on November 24, 2019. Born in Passaic, he was a lifelong resident of Clifton. Richard worked as a maintenance worker for Tapestry Inc., North Bergen, for over 30 years. A car racing enthusiast, Richard was a member of the pit crew for Peter Tritak's racing team at Englishtown, and was a diehard NASCAR fan. Richard was a big fan of Bruce Springsteen and had an extensive music collection of all the oldies. He was great supporter of the local sports teams, especially the NY Yankees, Jets and Giants. Richard also worked at the DAV in Clifton, had many friends in the police and fire communities and would volunteer at Clifton's annual Avenue of Flags. He was a hardworking, friendly, gentle and generous man who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Loving brother of Henry of Wayne, Alice of Clifton, Joann of Clifton, and Karen of Highland Lakes.

Visitation Saturday 1-5 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, with a prayer service at 4 PM. Cremation private. www.ShookFH.com
