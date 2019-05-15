|
|
Richard T. Bulaga
Hackensack - Richard T. Bulaga, of Hackensack, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the age of 56 years. He worked as an insurance broker for Mass Mutual of Paramus. He was a parishioner of Holy Trinity R. C. Church. Devoted son of Richard W. Bulaga and the late Patricia (nee Daly). Dearest friend and loved one of Ruben Santana. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity R. C. Church, 34 Maple Avenue, Hackensack with burial following at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa. To send condolences, directions or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com