Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:30 PM
1935 - 2019
Richard T. Mascone

Clifton - Richard T. Mascone, 83, of Clifton, passed away on Monday, August, 19, 2019. Born in North Bergen, New Jersey, Mr. Mascone resided in Clifton for 58 years. Before retirement, he was employed as Vice President of Sales at Konica Co. of Mahwah. Previously, he was part owner of Marlee Color in Hackensack and Color Only in Clifton. After retirement, he enjoyed working as a driver for Paramus Chevrolet and as a ticket taker at Jackals Stadium in Little Falls.

Mr. Mascone was a proud veteran of the United States Navy having served honorably from 1955 to 1957. Years ago, he was the president of the Home and School Associations of St. Paul School and then at St. Andrew School, both in Clifton.

Survivors include: his beloved wife of 60 years, Marion P. (nee Zschack); two devoted daughters, Patricia Mascone and her husband, Harold Lewis of Franklin and Susan Mascone and her husband, Kevin Connors of Clifton; two loving grandchildren, Kevin Lewis and Mary Alison Lewis of Franklin; one brother, Charles Mascone and his wife, Marie of Lexington, KY; one sister, Ann Mascone Fausak of River Vale, NJ; his sister-in-law, Marlene Zschack of Clifton; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by one brother, James Mascone and two sisters, Eileen Kirk and Ruth Strobel.

Memorial Visitation will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm with a Service and Military Honors to be held at 3:30 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
