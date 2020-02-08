|
Lincoln Park - Richard V. Geraci, Sr., 74, of Lincoln Park, NJ passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, February 7, 2020 He was born in Newark, NJ and has lived in Lincoln Park since 1977. He was employed at Sandoz in East Hanover, NJ for 25 years and retired in 1994. He was a former member of the Lincoln Park First Aid Squad and also was a troop leader for Boy Scout Troop No. 170 in Lincoln Park. Beloved husband of Marie Geraci (nee Huyrk). Devoted father of Tara Platt and her husband Shannon Joe of Finksburg, MD and Richard V. Geraci, Jr. and his wife Audrey of Atco, NJ. Loving grandfather of Eden, Jonah, Brennan, Dane, Freyja, Skye and Ava. Brother of Judith Schonmuller and Stephen Geraci. Funeral Service on Monday evening at Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 1265 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ at 7 PM. Visiting on Monday prior to the service from 3-7 PM. www.kerimemorial.com