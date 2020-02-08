Services
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
(973) 694-1582
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Geraci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard V. Geraci Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard V. Geraci Sr. Obituary
Richard V. Geraci, Sr.

Lincoln Park - Richard V. Geraci, Sr., 74, of Lincoln Park, NJ passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, February 7, 2020 He was born in Newark, NJ and has lived in Lincoln Park since 1977. He was employed at Sandoz in East Hanover, NJ for 25 years and retired in 1994. He was a former member of the Lincoln Park First Aid Squad and also was a troop leader for Boy Scout Troop No. 170 in Lincoln Park. Beloved husband of Marie Geraci (nee Huyrk). Devoted father of Tara Platt and her husband Shannon Joe of Finksburg, MD and Richard V. Geraci, Jr. and his wife Audrey of Atco, NJ. Loving grandfather of Eden, Jonah, Brennan, Dane, Freyja, Skye and Ava. Brother of Judith Schonmuller and Stephen Geraci. Funeral Service on Monday evening at Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 1265 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ at 7 PM. Visiting on Monday prior to the service from 3-7 PM. www.kerimemorial.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -