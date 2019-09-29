Services
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis RC Church
114 Mount Vernon Street
Ridgefield Park, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Scullin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard V. Scullin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard V. Scullin Obituary
Richard V. Scullin

Ridgefield Park - age 85, of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was a Navy Veteran and served during the Korean War. He was a parishioner of St. Francis RC Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and Usher, a member of the American Legion Post 40, Lions Club where he was past president, Ridgefield Park Elks Club Lodge 1506, EG Alberque Knights of Columbus Council #2229 and former member of the Ridgefield Park-Bogota Rotary Club where he served as president. Rich was an arbitrator, designer of auto shows and a consultant for Jaguar Cars in Mahwah for many years. Beloved wife to Barbara (nee Peters). Loving godfather to Daniel, Scott and Todd Grausso. He is also survived by his niece Britta Barnickel. Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Francis RC Church at 11am. Interment St. Anthony's Cemetery, Nanuet, NY. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30th from 4 to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Francis Food Pantry, 114 Mount Vernon Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660. Vorheesingwersen.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now