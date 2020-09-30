Richard VanHassel

Richard Van Hassel
North Haledon - Van Hassel, Richard ("Dick"), 92, peacefully went to be with his Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Dick was born in Paterson, NJ, to Abram and Katherine Van Hassel. He and his wife Helen moved to Wyckoff, NJ, in 1963, where they raised four children. Dick moved to the Holland Christian Home in North Haledon, NJ, in 2015.
A graduate of Ridgewood High School, Dick graduated from Rutgers University. He began his career working in "the shop" of Magor Car Corporation in Clifton, New Jersey. Eventually he was promoted to Vice President of Magor Car. After Magor Car Corporation, he began working at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ. Starting as Senior Assistant Administrator, he became Senior Vice President of Administration. During his time at The Valley Hospital, he oversaw the construction of the Bergen and North Wings. While at The Valley Hospital, he went back to school and obtained his Master's of Hospital Administration, becoming a member of the American College of Hospital Administrators.
Tall in stature with a deep, commanding voice, Dick was also a giant in his community and church. Dick served on the Planning Board of Wyckoff, then on the Township Committee. In 1993, Dick served as Mayor of Wyckoff.
Dick enjoyed helping others, using his knowledge and experience in the medical field to accomplish this. He was the President of the Board of Directors for the Eastern Christian Children's Retreat. He was also President of the Board of Directors for the Holland Christian Home. In the late 1970s when the hospice movement was starting, Dick was one of the founders of West Bergen Hospice, now Valley Hospice.
Owner of a beautiful bass voice, Dick loved to sing. He sang in the church choirs of Second Reformed Church, Wyckoff Reformed Church, and Abundant Life Reformed Church. Often, he would sing a solo or duet.
These are Dick's accomplishments and successes, but they do not describe what type of person he was. He was a man who led by example. A man who had traditional ideas of life and manners. He was the steadfast rock upon whom his wife, children, grandchildren, and other relatives relied. At first glance a serious man, he had a dry wit and a good sense of humor, demonstrated by the twinkle in his eye.
Dick or "Sir Pop" as he was sometimes called, is survived by his children Leann Mehrer of Dickinson, ND, Abram (Jeanne) Van Hassel of Westtown, NY, Richard (Joy) Van Hassel of Watkinsville, GA, and Barbara Van Hassel of Wanaque, NJ. He is also survived by his grandchildren Katherine Mehrer, Richard (Alicia) Mehrer, Bram (Kaylie) Van Hassel, Dan (Bridget) Van Hassel, Emily Van Hassel and Michael Van Hassel, his great grandchildren Cole, Robert, Daniel, Ashlynn, Sorcha, Lincoln, Margot and one to be named, his sister, Jackie Kort of Glen Rock, his friend Willie Sikkema, and numerous nieces and nephews. Dick is reunited in heaven with his wife Helen, his parents, and his sister, Anita Blauvelt.
The Van Hassel family will receive friends on Friday, October 2, 2:00 until 4:00 and 7:00 until 9:00PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ, www.vpfh.com
. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 3, 10:00 AM at the Abundant Life Reformed Church, 475 Lafayette Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ. Interment will be private at the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Dick's name to either the Eastern Christian Children's Retreat, 700 Mountain Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481, or the Holland Christian Home, 151 Graham Avenue, North Haledon, NJ 07508.