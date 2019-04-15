Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Richard Vieceli Obituary
Richard Vieceli

Paramus - Richard Vieceli, 84, of Paramus, NJ, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was born in Union City, NJ to Joseph and Cesira Vieceli. Beloved husband of Glenda Vieceli. Devoted father of Valerie and loving grandfather of Brittany. Before retiring in 1990, he served on the Paramus Police Department, retiring with the rank of Detective. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, April 16 from 2-4PM. The Service celebrating his life will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 17 at 10:30AM , followed by the committal service at Westwood Cemetery. Becker-funeralhome.com
