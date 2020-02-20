Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Church
700 Wyckoff Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Brady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard W. Brady Jr.


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard W. Brady Jr. Obituary
Richard W. Brady, Jr

Ramsey - Richard W. Brady, Jr. of Mahwah, NJ passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020 surrounded by his family who he loved, and who loved him dearly.

Born in Mineola, NY in 1955, Dick was the eldest child of Richard and Alice Brady. He and his five siblings were raised in Wyckoff, New Jersey in a house filled with love, laughter, and Tara, the loyal family lab. He graduated from Monmouth University in 1976 and following graduation, Dick entered the insurance industry where he would spend his professional career.

Dick began as an underwriter for Royal Insurance, then moved to the agency side working for several agencies including the Durkin Agency, Inc., and Firm Inc, where he finished his career. Dick was a passionate motorsport enthusiast and enjoyed all things fast.

Dick is survived by his two daughters, Jessica (Brady) Sopenoff, and Tatum (Brady) Vitale, his sons-in-law, Evan Sopenoff and Michael Vitale and his three grandsons, Mac and Miles Vitale, and Gavin Sopenoff. In addition, Dick is survived by his parents Richard and Alice, as well as brothers Michael and Scott, and sister Chris (Brady) Zaremba, sisters in law Donna (Battaglia) Brady and Katie (Day) Brady, brother in law Stan Zaremba, nieces/nephews Mia and Luke Menken, Ian Brady, John Brady, Chloe and Rick Skalski, Alycia Zaremba, Connor Brady, Jack Brady, Owen Brady, Matthew Brady, Erin Brady, Grace Brady, and Mark Brady. Dick was predeceased by his brothers David and Danny Brady.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family on Monday, February 24th from 4PM-8PM at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. A funeral mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Church, 700 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 at 10:00am on Tuesday February 25th. Burial services will follow at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Autism Speaks, https://www.autismspeaks.org/ 1 East 33rd Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016. U.S. tax-exempt number: 20-2329938.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -