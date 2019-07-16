|
Richard W. Collins
Hasbrouck Heights - Richard W. Collins of Hasbrouck Heights passed away peacefully at home with family on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the age of 88. Born on May 22, 1931 in Syracuse, NY to the late William and Mabelle Collins. Dear brother to the late William Collins, and the late Patricia Anne Lyons. Beloved husband of the late Helen M. Collins. He is survived by his six children. Kathleen (Angelo) Valaziotis, Ellen (Bob) Cribben, Susan Collins, Patricia (the late William) McDonald, Michael P. Collins and his loving companion Diana Tarabocchia, and Richard T. Collins. Cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Our Dad was raised in Hasbrouck Heights and attended Corpus Christi Grammar School where he met our mother in fifth grade. He was an altar boy at Corpus Christi Church serving with Father Francis M. Mulquinn, whom he always spoke very highly of. Father Mulquinn later officiated Richard's marriage to Helen. Dad attended St. Mary High School in Rutherford, NJ graduating in 1949. While at St. Mary's he played several sports excelling in football. He was Captain of the football team, making All State and received a special trophy paid for and presented by the student body for his play and leadership on the field. He was inducted into St. Mary's Football Hall of Fame. After high school, he joined the Navy, becoming an engineer aboard the icebreaker USS Edisto. The mission of the USS Edisto was to clear the route for supply ships to establish the "DEW Line", which was a string of early warning radar stations that could detect the approach of aircraft or missiles from the Soviet Union. Upon crossing the Arctic Circle he earned his Blue Nose Card. He was honorably discharged in 1954, receiving a Good Conduct and National Defense Medals. While in the Navy he married Helen Niland, our beloved Mother and together raised six children. They were married for sixty-one years, until her passing in 2014. Our father worked his own life as an owner/operator truck driver, first driving a Mack and then an 82 Cabover Freightliner. Dad always had a strong work ethic, was truly patriotic, extremely proud of his Irish heritage and his service to our country. He was a lifelong fan of St. Mary Gaels Football Team, the New York Giants and the New York Mets. Growing up there were trips to Avon-by-the-Sea, Rutt's Hut, and Giants Stadium. Car rides dubbed "educational Sundays" in a Chevy Station Wagon, board games, learning to ride two wheelers, wrestling with the boys in the living room and playing catch and touch football in the backyard. Sunday night dinners with Dad at the head of the table was a staple. This is where life was discussed and decisions were made. Whenever our Dad was about to leave the table he was always heard to say "Well I hate to leave good company". Dad was and will always be a strong influence in our lives, and he will be greatly missed. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Thursday, July 18th at 10:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 11:30 AM. Interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Wednesday, July 17th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to or would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com