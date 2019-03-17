Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
Woodstock, VT - Richard W. Corso, "Rick" 66, on March 10, 2019 of Woodstock, VT formerly of Ramsey. Rick grew up in Ramsey, NJ and went to Ramsey High School. He graduated from St. Lawrence University and received a master's degree from Catholic University. Rick was a teacher, actor and funny guy. Rick is survived by his sister Gayle from Delray Beach, FL and many cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 11 AM to 1 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
