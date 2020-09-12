Richard W. Hyatt
East Greenwich - Richard W. Hyatt, 74, of East Greenwich, RI, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital. Born in Paterson, NJ, he was the son of the late Richard Hyatt and Alma (DeRoker) Phillips.
Ricky was a registered nurse and worked as a charge nurse at John Clarke Retirement Center in Middletown, retiring in 2015. He was passionate about gardening, music and dancing. He was the former owner of Reflections Hair Care Salons in New Jersey where he had his own line of hair care products called Sure Shot. He was also the owner and operator of the Captain Thomas Brewer House Bed and Breakfast in Newport.
He is survived by his son, Ian C. Hyatt; his sister, Sharon Theroux, his niece, Tamy Potts, and his grandson, Jonathan Hyatt.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 4-6 pm. His memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ricky's memory may be made to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.