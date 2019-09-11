Services
Parow Funeral Home
185 Ridge Rd.
North Arlington, NJ 07031
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:30 PM
Richard W. Tullo


1953 - 2019
Richard W. Tullo Obituary
Richard W. Tullo

Little Ferry - Richard W. Tullo, 66, died September 9, 2019.

Born in New York City, he was a lifelong resident of Little Ferry.

For the past 10 years he worked in the Deli Department of B.J.'s Wholesale Club in North Bergen. Previously he worked for many years with his family member in the management of Tullo's Hideaway in Wallington, The Mirage in Clifton and Cloud Nine in West Paterson.

He was the beloved husband of Nancy (nee Gallagher), the cherished father of Jenelle and Richard Tullo, the adored grandfather of Devan and the loving brother of Anna Pataki, Grace Tullo, and Louis Tullo.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation and the Parow Funeral Home, 185 Ridge Road, North Arlington on Thursday September 12 , 2 to 5 P.M. and 7 to 9 P.M. A Prayer Service will begin of 7:30 P.M.
