Richard W. Tullo
Little Ferry - Richard W. Tullo, 66, died September 9, 2019.
Born in New York City, he was a lifelong resident of Little Ferry.
For the past 10 years he worked in the Deli Department of B.J.'s Wholesale Club in North Bergen. Previously he worked for many years with his family member in the management of Tullo's Hideaway in Wallington, The Mirage in Clifton and Cloud Nine in West Paterson.
He was the beloved husband of Nancy (nee Gallagher), the cherished father of Jenelle and Richard Tullo, the adored grandfather of Devan and the loving brother of Anna Pataki, Grace Tullo, and Louis Tullo.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation and the Parow Funeral Home, 185 Ridge Road, North Arlington on Thursday September 12 , 2 to 5 P.M. and 7 to 9 P.M. A Prayer Service will begin of 7:30 P.M.