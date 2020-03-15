Services
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
(201) 692-0100
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Dumont, NJ
Richard W. Tullo


1936 - 2020
Richard W. Tullo Obituary
Richard W. Tullo

Dumont - Richard W. Tullo of Dumont was 84 years old when he passed away Saturday, March 14th surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in New York City, Richard lived for over 50 years in Dumont. He proudly served his country in the United Sates Army from 1955 to 1957. Richard was a life Member of the New Milford-Teaneck Elks Lodge 2290. He was an avid Yankees fan, but what gave him the greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his beautiful grandchildren who were his everything.

Richard was predeceased by his parents Alexander and Esther Tullo. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Irene (nee Pappas); his loving children, son Richard Tullo and his wife Larene, daughter Donna Riker and husband Scott, and daughter Denise Meeks and husband Jonathan. Richard is the cherished grandfather (Pop) of Nickolas, Kyle, Hayley, Amanda, Maranda, and Cassidy. He is the devoted brother of Nettie Carlin and husband Mickey and the late Anna and Vinnie DeLuca. He is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews, many dear cousins and friends, and his beloved Aunt Rose (Rosh). A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 18th at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Dumont. Due to the current global health crisis, a private entombment will follow. A celebration of Richard's life will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tomorrows Children's Fund, 30 Prospect Ave., Hackensack, NJ, 07601. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com
