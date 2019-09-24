Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
New Apostolic Church
286 Paramus Road
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:30 PM
New Apostolic Church
286 Paramus Road
Paramus, NJ
View Map
- - Richard Wagner, a member of the New Apostolic Church, passed away on September 22, 2019 at the age of 86. He resided in Cliffside Park for many years, before moving to Fair Lawn. He attended church in the North Bergen, Clifton, and Paramus congregations. Richard loved music, German food and festivals, and taking long walks. He was predeceased by his brother Walter and will be missed by his three nieces, Patricia DellOsso, Nancy Morales, Cindy Bottcher and his many friends. Visiting will be at the New Apostolic Church, 286 Paramus Road, Paramus on Wednesday, September 25th from 4:30 PM until 7:30 PM. The funeral service will begin at 7:30 PM. Arrangements are being handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home in Fair Lawn, www.vpfairlawn.com
