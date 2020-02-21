Services
Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home - Rutherford
41 Ames Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
201-939-0098
Richard Wagstaff
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary RC Church
Rutherford, NJ
View Map
Lyndhurst - WAGSTAFF, Richard, 82 of Lyndhurst, NJ passed away on February 21, 2020 with his family at his side. Born in Kearny, NJ, Richard was a Field Engineer with National Cash Register Corp in Fairlawn, NJ. A US Army Veteran he served his country proudly in Vietnam from1958 to 1960. He was a member of the Bergen County Emergency Response Team as well as a member of AARP.

Beloved husband of the late Alice (nee Gerhold) Wagstaff who predeceased him in January 2019. Loving father of Debbie Pecora & her husband Vinnie, and Cheryl Kaszka. Dear brother of Lee Wadstaff. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Ryan, Chelsea, Kyle, Ashley, Lauren, & Jilian. Funeral Wednesday February 26, 2020 at 9:30AM from the Macagna Diffily Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave Rutherford, NJ. Funeral Mass 10:30AM at St. Mary RC Church, Rutherford, NJ. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington, NJ. Family and Friends will be received Tuesday February 25, 2020 from 4-8PM.

