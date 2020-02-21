|
|
Richard Wagstaff
Lyndhurst - WAGSTAFF, Richard, 82 of Lyndhurst, NJ passed away on February 21, 2020 with his family at his side. Born in Kearny, NJ, Richard was a Field Engineer with National Cash Register Corp in Fairlawn, NJ. A US Army Veteran he served his country proudly in Vietnam from1958 to 1960. He was a member of the Bergen County Emergency Response Team as well as a member of AARP.
Beloved husband of the late Alice (nee Gerhold) Wagstaff who predeceased him in January 2019. Loving father of Debbie Pecora & her husband Vinnie, and Cheryl Kaszka. Dear brother of Lee Wadstaff. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Ryan, Chelsea, Kyle, Ashley, Lauren, & Jilian. Funeral Wednesday February 26, 2020 at 9:30AM from the Macagna Diffily Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave Rutherford, NJ. Funeral Mass 10:30AM at St. Mary RC Church, Rutherford, NJ. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington, NJ. Family and Friends will be received Tuesday February 25, 2020 from 4-8PM.
www.macagnadiffilyonoratofuneralhome.com