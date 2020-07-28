1/
Richard Walter Kubler
1967 - 2020
Richard Walter Kubler

Wiscasset, ME - Richard Walter Kubler, 53, died Saturday morning, July 25, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Hackensack, New Jersey on April 15, 1967, to Walter "Ken" and Barbara (Klasmeier) Kubler.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, daughter, Lauren, stepdaughter, Alessandra, his parents, his brother, Robert and wife Kate, and several nieces and nephews. He was "Grandpa Rich" to Jaxson and Cameron. His first dog, Ranger, was his constant companion and by his side to his last breath

Rich was a career firefighter for Hackensack. He, along with his fellow brother firefighters, volunteered at Ground Zero.

Condolences may be online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
