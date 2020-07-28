Richard Walter Kubler
Wiscasset, ME - Richard Walter Kubler, 53, died Saturday morning, July 25, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Hackensack, New Jersey on April 15, 1967, to Walter "Ken" and Barbara (Klasmeier) Kubler.
He is survived by his wife, Susan, daughter, Lauren, stepdaughter, Alessandra, his parents, his brother, Robert and wife Kate, and several nieces and nephews. He was "Grandpa Rich" to Jaxson and Cameron. His first dog, Ranger, was his constant companion and by his side to his last breath
Rich was a career firefighter for Hackensack. He, along with his fellow brother firefighters, volunteered at Ground Zero.
Condolences may be online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com
.