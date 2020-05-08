My heart felt sympathy for Dick's beautiful family. I was fortunate to have Dick as my swim instructor at Spring Lake in Wyckoff, NJ. I passed the deep water test at 5 years old.

I also bought one of his cars as my first car. It was a Honda hatchback and it was in mint condition until I totaled it. He was a great guy with so much to offer others. God bless him!

Donna Battaglia Brady

Friend