Richard Weisiger
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Weisiger

Richard Weisiger, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Richard was born in Brooklyn, NY. He served in the US Army from 1951-53 in Leipheim, Germany as an instructor at NCO Academy. He graduated from Hope College with his education degree. He was a school principal for most of his career at Coolidge and Sicomac Elementary Schools in Wyckoff, New Jersey. He and his wife were members of the Wyckoff Reformed Church and recently became members of Pillar Church in Holland, Michigan.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janet Weisiger; children, Glenn Weisiger, Beth Lomnitzer, Carin Arvidson, Diana Bast; twelve grandchildren.

A private family celebration of life service is being planned in Holland, MI in the foreseeable future.

Memorial contributions in Richard's honor may be given to Pillar Church Missions Fund in Holland, Michigan.

Interment to be in Wyckoff Reformed Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be posted online at www.yntemafh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 9, 2020
Dear Janet and family,
It was with great sadness that I read about Dick's passing. I know how much he was loved and how much he will be missed. You will remain in my thoughts and prayers.
Merylee Riether
Merylee Riether
Friend
May 9, 2020
Dear Janet, I am so sorry for the loss of your dear husband. My brother Donald had him as a 6th grade teacher & I had him for 1/2 year as a teacher. I always love your singing with my parents. With Hugs and Kisses. Nancy J. Weeks
Nancy Weeks
Friend
May 9, 2020
My heart felt sympathy for Dick's beautiful family. I was fortunate to have Dick as my swim instructor at Spring Lake in Wyckoff, NJ. I passed the deep water test at 5 years old.
I also bought one of his cars as my first car. It was a Honda hatchback and it was in mint condition until I totaled it. He was a great guy with so much to offer others. God bless him!
Donna Battaglia Brady
Friend
May 9, 2020
Dear Janet- Glen, Beth, Carin, Diana
Don and I are sad to hear of the death of Dick but with his great faith I am sure he is at peace and happiness- Don and I have fond memories of all the Weisigers' at The Wyckoff Reformed church. Your faithfulness and sharing of all your talents has left a fond legacy to us and many, many others Love Don & Mary
Mary Weyant
Friend
May 8, 2020
Dear Janet, I am sorry for the loss of your beloved husband. Through my dad at Royal Park and your friends there, I have been aware of your needs. I have prayed for you often. I pray now for your health. May our God who grants us peace give you each day your daily bread. HUGS.
Jan Ubels
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved