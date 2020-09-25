1/
Richard Wilstermann
Richard Wilstermann

Secaucus - Richard Wilstermann, 61, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Born in Jersey City, NJ to Kathleen and John Wilstermann.

Richard served as a corrections officer for the Bergen County Sherriff's Office for 26 years before his retirement in 2006.

Devoted husband of Diane Wilstermann; loving father of Sandra Wilstermann; cherished brother of Kirk Wilstermann, Timmy Sullivan, and the late Jean Wanco. Richard also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Funeral services for Richard were held on August 12, 2020.

Donations in Richard's name may be made to the Liberty Humane Society, 235 Jersey City Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07305, or to the GoFundMe campaign for Richard's funeral expenses.

To extend your condolences to the Wilstermann family please visit mackmemorialhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Mack Memorial Home
1245 Paterson Plank Road
Secaucus, NJ 070943229
2018652250
