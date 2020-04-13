|
|
Richard Wojcik
Wayne - Richard Wojcik 80, peacefully passed away on April 10, 2020. He was born on July 13, 1939 in Passaic NJ. Richard was the beloved husband to Phyllis Wojcik and were married 49 years come this April. He was devoted father to Mark Wojcik & Tamara Wojcik-Hitchcoff and Pop Pop to two granddaughters Riley and Landon Hitchcoff and is also survived by his brother Joseph Wojcik. Private family services were held at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton on April 14,2020. A celebration of life to honor Richard will be held at a later time due to the underlying circumstances. Please visit bizubquinlan.com for online condolences.