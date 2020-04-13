Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Wojcik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Wojcik


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Wojcik Obituary
Richard Wojcik

Wayne - Richard Wojcik 80, peacefully passed away on April 10, 2020. He was born on July 13, 1939 in Passaic NJ. Richard was the beloved husband to Phyllis Wojcik and were married 49 years come this April. He was devoted father to Mark Wojcik & Tamara Wojcik-Hitchcoff and Pop Pop to two granddaughters Riley and Landon Hitchcoff and is also survived by his brother Joseph Wojcik. Private family services were held at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton on April 14,2020. A celebration of life to honor Richard will be held at a later time due to the underlying circumstances. Please visit bizubquinlan.com for online condolences.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -