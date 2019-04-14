Resources
Richard Zwierkowski

Clifton - Richard "Richie" of Clifton, NJ, died on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Chestnut Hill Nursing Center at the age of 79. He was the son of Janina Krolikiewicz and Aleksy Zwierkowski. Born in Myczow, Poland, he became a U.S. citizen, served in the U.S Army, stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. He was a resident of Passaic & Bergen counties for over 60 years. Beloved brother and devoted uncle, Richard is survived by sisters Maria Zwierkowski and Helena Ferrante, brother Thaddeus Zwierkowski, niece Suzanna, nephews Joseph and Thaddeus, Jr., great nieces Lori and Lisa, and great-great niece Violet. Richard will be missed for his warm, compassionate and loving heart.

A private cremation service will be held. Please consider a memorial donation in his name to VA New Jersey Health Care System.
