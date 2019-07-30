|
Richie Shilinsky
Ridgefield - Richie Shilinsky, 81, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019.
Survived by his beloved wife, Patsy (Livingston) of 62 years, devoted father of Ricky, Sean, Karen and her husband Glenn Dowling, adoring grandfather of Glenn Jr., brother Bobby, brother in law Ray Livingston, great uncle Jimmy Regan adoring uncle of many nieces and nephews, many cousins, extended Shaler Blvd family, many friends and his new puppy Roxy. Predeceased by his mother Estelle and father Norman LeMond.
Born in Hell's Kitchen NYC on 42nd St between 10th and 11th avenue's. As a youth he excelled in baseball and hockey. He tried out for the Cincinnati Reds and played for the Hurst All Stars. He played softball for many years on a number of championship teams in West New York, N.J. As a father he coached both baseball and hockey.
Richie and Patsy moved to N.J. after they married and began a whole new chapter of their lives settling in North Bergen NJ and then Ridgefield where they lived for the past 48 years, but Richie never lost touch with his Hells Kitchen roots. He was a Teamster and started driving a big rig in the 50's. Over the years Richie would take his 18 wheeler through every state in America except Alaska and Hawaii, he loved to drive.
Richie was a simple yet unconventional man that lived a robust life as he wished, with his family and friends. He was a huge sports enthusiast that loved his Yankees and Giants, but his Rangers of hockey were his baby. If there was a hockey hall of fame for fans, Richie would be the first to be inducted. Richie was a true patriot and loved America and the great nation that it is. Richie had flaws like every other person, but his biggest was his inability to say no to his family and friends. Richie will always be remembered for his big smile and his unique persona that touched everyone he met.
Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 9:15 AM thence to St. Matthew R.C. Church in Ridgefield, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:15 AM. Cremation will be private. The family will receive their friends Tuesday 4-8 PM. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com.