|
|
Rina Romanelli
Dumont - Rina Romanelli, 95, of Dumont, NJ, formerly of Fresno, CA, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Rina was predeceased by her parents, Leonard and Mary Romanelli, her brothers, Pat Romanelli and Sam Romanelli and her sister Sara DeRosa. She was the beloved aunt of Maryanne Chiavelli and Bob and Debbie Romanelli as well as many other loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday 10 - 11:30 AM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale, NJ (201-767-3050). A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11:30 AM at funeral home with interment to follow at Tappan Cemetery, Tappan, NY.
www.pizzifuneralhome.com