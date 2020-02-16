Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rina Romanelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rina Romanelli


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rina Romanelli Obituary
Rina Romanelli

Dumont - Rina Romanelli, 95, of Dumont, NJ, formerly of Fresno, CA, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Rina was predeceased by her parents, Leonard and Mary Romanelli, her brothers, Pat Romanelli and Sam Romanelli and her sister Sara DeRosa. She was the beloved aunt of Maryanne Chiavelli and Bob and Debbie Romanelli as well as many other loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday 10 - 11:30 AM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale, NJ (201-767-3050). A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11:30 AM at funeral home with interment to follow at Tappan Cemetery, Tappan, NY.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -