Rita A. Bergholtz
Rita A. Bergholtz

In Loving Memory

On Saturday, June 20, 2020, Rita A. Bergholtz, loving mother of 3 daughters and 4 grandchildren, passed away peacefully at age 68.

She is survived by her 3 daughters Shannon (John) Marciano, Stacey Bergholtz (Robert Moore), Ashley (Matthew) Grath; her significant other Robert McDevitt; her 4 grandchildren, John, Luke & Matthew Marciano and Avery Moore; her 3 siblings Deborah (Thomas) Bicknell, James (Ellen) and Patrick (Cristy) Cobb and several nieces & nephews.

Rita was a customer favorite at CVS Pharmacy in Westwood, NJ. She was well known for her warmth and her willingness to always help others.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 7-9 pm on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Becker Funeral Home in Westwood, NJ. Flowers are welcome, donations may be made to The John Theurer Cancer Center.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
