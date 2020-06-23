Rita A. Bergholtz



In Loving Memory



On Saturday, June 20, 2020, Rita A. Bergholtz, loving mother of 3 daughters and 4 grandchildren, passed away peacefully at age 68.



She is survived by her 3 daughters Shannon (John) Marciano, Stacey Bergholtz (Robert Moore), Ashley (Matthew) Grath; her significant other Robert McDevitt; her 4 grandchildren, John, Luke & Matthew Marciano and Avery Moore; her 3 siblings Deborah (Thomas) Bicknell, James (Ellen) and Patrick (Cristy) Cobb and several nieces & nephews.



Rita was a customer favorite at CVS Pharmacy in Westwood, NJ. She was well known for her warmth and her willingness to always help others.



A Memorial Visitation will be held from 7-9 pm on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Becker Funeral Home in Westwood, NJ. Flowers are welcome, donations may be made to The John Theurer Cancer Center.









