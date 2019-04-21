Services
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
More Obituaries for Rita Sisco
Ridgewood - Rita A. Sisco, age 97, a 70 year resident of Ridgewood, passed away April 18, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Carl J. Sisco, who predeceased her in 1978. Loving mother of Rita and husband Bob Jenkins of Ridgewood, and the late Mary Ann Joynson and Patricia Johnson. Adoring grandmother of Maria Pitzalis Flynn, Carl and Scott Jenkins, and great-grandmother of Mary Ann Sisco Flynn. Devoted sister of the late Joseph Donohue and Martin Donohue. Revered Aunt to scores of nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was a Transport Aide at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for 40 years. A parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Ridgewood, Rita also loved her Rose Garden! Visiting will be Thursday April 25, from 3:00 - 8:00 PM at the Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave, Ridgewood. Funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pet ResQ, Inc., (www.petresqinc.org), 24 W. Railroad Ave, Tenafly, NJ 07670 would be appreciated. Feeneyfuneralhome.com
