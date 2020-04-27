|
Rita Angiolini
Clifton - Rita Angiolini 98 of Clifton, passed away on April 20, 2020. Dear aunt to Anthony Angiolini & his wife Joanne of Montville, Melanie Smith & her husband Roger. Great aunt to Giovanna, Marley, Rayne, Dakota & Sierra.
Rita was a lifelong resident of Clifton. She was a shoemaker at Juliet Footwear Co. in Paterson for over 30 years and was a member of Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Clifton.
Funeral and Burial will be private. Arrangements by Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. www.marroccos.com