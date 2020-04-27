Services
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
(973) 249-6111
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Angiolini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Angiolini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Angiolini Obituary
Rita Angiolini

Clifton - Rita Angiolini 98 of Clifton, passed away on April 20, 2020. Dear aunt to Anthony Angiolini & his wife Joanne of Montville, Melanie Smith & her husband Roger. Great aunt to Giovanna, Marley, Rayne, Dakota & Sierra.

Rita was a lifelong resident of Clifton. She was a shoemaker at Juliet Footwear Co. in Paterson for over 30 years and was a member of Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Clifton.

Funeral and Burial will be private. Arrangements by Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. www.marroccos.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -