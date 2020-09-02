1/1
Rita Ann Weidanz
Rita Ann Weidanz

Maywood - Rita Ann Weidanz, 73, of Maywood, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Rita lived most of her life in Union City and North Bergen before moving to Maywood, where she resided for 24 years. Throughout her life, Rita worked as a bookkeeper/secretary for Mr. Leather, Robins Electric, and AC Associates Electric.

Surviving is her loving son, Dieter Weidanz, Jr. and his wife Christine, her dear siblings, Helen, Paul, Frank, and Kevin Kennedy, and many cherished nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Rita was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dieter Weidanz, Sr., and her dear brother, John.

Services are Friday, September 4, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A religious service will be held during the visitation hours. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, N. Arlington.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
