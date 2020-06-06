Rita Anne Robinson
Rita Anne Robinson (Pulford) passed away May 27, 2020.
Rita was born on August 16, 1934 in Sheffield, England to the late Margaret and George Pulford. Rita grew up along with her beloved sister Marie during World War II.
Rita graduated from the School of Nursing at the Sheffield Royal Infirmary and held a certificate in midwifery from St. Mary's Hospital in Manchester. In 1962, she moved with life-long friend Thelma Armeson to New York City where they were engaged in private nursing at New York Infirmary. In 1965 she married and moved to West Paterson, New Jersey to raise a family.
Rita will be remembered for her kindness, generosity and deep compassion for others. When her friends were in need, she was always there, going above and beyond for those she loved. She was always the life of the party, and was known to throw fabulous parties throughout her life, always surrounded by those she loved.
In 2003, Rita moved to Cedar Crest in Pompton Plains. Rita made deep, meaningful friendships throughout every stage of life. She loved deeply, and was loved so deeply in return. She was also a surrogate mother and aunt to many, lovingly referred to as "Mom" and "Auntie Rita" by so many.
Rita was a person of high intelligence, with a lively mind and a keen sense of humor. She loved to travel, spending many summers in England with her kids and family, and continued to travel extensively until very late in her life. Rita's favorite place in the world was Grand Cayman, where many friends and families joined throughout the years and decades of memories were made on Seven Mile Beach.
Rita's greatest joy was her family. She adored her three children and their families fiercely. She is survived by son Bruce and wife Karen Robinson and their children Chelsea and Sean, son Adam and wife Jennifer Robinson and their children Benjamin and Ryan, daughter Kim and husband Drew Juhlin and their children Quinn and Cooper, and her niece Kate Endsleigh, husband Jason, and children Hannah and Charlotte. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Gail Robinson.
There will be no services at this time. When restrictions are lifted, a celebration of Rita's life will be held.
While words alone will never truly capture the essence and beauty of our mother, if you were loved by her, you were blessed.
For the full Obituary please visit: scanlanfuneralhome.com.
For the full Obituary please visit: scanlanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.