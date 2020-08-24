Rita C. (Savage) Plumley
Rita C. (Savage) Plumley passed peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the age of 83.
Born in Newark, NJ, Rita was raised in Kearny where she attended both St. Cecelia's Grammar School and High School (class of 1955). After marrying William Plumley in 1958, Rita and Bill lived on Fern Avenue for 40+ years in Lyndhurst prior to moving to Fox Hills adult community in Rockaway in 2001. Rita was employed as a Clerk for PSE&G in East Orange prior to her retirement.
Rita had been active in the Franklin School PTA and the Junior Women's Club while living in Lyndhurst. In recent years, Rita was a member of the American Sewing Guild and active with the Jackson Building residents at Fox Hills.
Rita was predeceased by her husband William G. Plumley Sr., son William G. Plumley Jr., sister Marie McDonough, brothers Robert, Edwin, James and Frank Savage, father Robert A. Savage and mother Dorothy Savage.
Rita was a direct descendant of James Smith 1853-1928 who immigrated from Corracken, Scotshouse, Clones in County Monahan, Ireland. Rita is survived by her daughter, former Midland Park Councilwoman Marion Plumley and her husband Andrew DiRienzo as well as by her sister Dorothy Heil and many nieces and nephews.
All services will be private. Rita will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Donations in Rita's name may be made to fund the good work of Channel Thirteen public television: 825 Eighth Ave, NY, NY 10019 or Rockaway Township Fire Dept: 65 Mount Hope Rd, Rockaway, NJ 07866. Please visit www.normandean.com
