Services
Feeney Funeral Home
232 Franklin Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 444-7650
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Feeney Funeral Home
232 Franklin Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Presentation
271 W. Saddle River Rd.
Upper Saddle River, NJ
View Map
Rita Casey Travers Obituary
Rita Casey Travers

Montvale - Rita Casey Travers, 75, of Montvale, formally of Ridgewood, passed away suddenly at home on May 19, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband George of over 52 years. Devoted mother of George and Kathleen, Robert and Patricia, Matthew and Debra, and Andrew and Natalie. Adored Grammy of Grace, George, Margaret, Anna, Robert, Madeline and Adeline. Cherished sister of Marion Casey and Jane Flynn. Rita was predeceased by her dear brother Robert Casey. She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Rita was an excellent chef and fantastic entertainer who loved to host parties at her home. She enjoyed traveling the world and many Long Beach Island summers with family. Her fun and generous personality will be missed. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 AM at the Church of the Presentation, 271 W. Saddle River Rd., Upper Saddle River. Interment to follow at St. Luke's Cemetery, Ho-Ho-Kus. Visiting Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave., Ridgewood. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Sisters of St. Dominic, Caldwell, New Jersey; www.caldwellop.org. For more information see FeeneyFuneralHome.com
