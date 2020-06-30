Rita Cohen



Pompton Plains - Rita Cohen of Pompton Plains, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the age of 92. Rita was the daughter of the late Max and Jean Cohen. Rita was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. She was a devout Brooklyn Dodgers fan, and she loved to share the history of her beloved borough with anyone within earshot. After graduating from college, Rita began her career as an educator by becoming an elementary school teacher in Brooklyn. She later transitioned into a reading specialist, and she taught for many years in Rockland County, NY. After retiring in 1984, Rita relocated to Las Vegas and enjoyed exploring the southwest and introducing her friends and family to The Strip. In 2005, she moved to New Jersey to live closer to her family. Rita loved spending time with her many friends and teaching colleagues. As a retiree, Rita traveled the four corners of the world and was famous for the unique gifts she would bring home to her family from all her adventures. Rita was a voracious reader and was very talented at needlepoint and crocheting. She also held a deep affinity for animals, who universally reciprocated her affection—possibly due to the treats she frequently and liberally dispensed. Rita's greatest love, however, was for her family. Rita was very devoted to her nieces and nephew, Marian and Rick Hyne, Renee Fleisher, and Helene Ambrosino, her great-niece, Rebecca Hyne, her great-nephew Jay and his wife, Elissa Hyne, and her great-great niece and nephew, Lily and Brady Hyne. They were the loves of her life, and they were the recipients of both her unconditional love and a minimum of two greeting cards for every birthday, holiday, and special occasion—a tradition that the entire family cherished. Rita was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Lucille and Bernard Cohen. Rita also leaves behind a prodigious collection of family photographs, as she was very committed to capturing all of her family's moments, big and small, with her omnipresent camera. She will be missed by all those who were fortunate to know her. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Rita to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017. The funeral will be private. Arrangements by Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel (Paramus, NJ).









