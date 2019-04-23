|
|
Rita F. Kugler
Ridgefield Park - Rita F. Rivera (nee Kiwitt), 79, of Ridgefield Park formerly of Weehawken passed away on April 19, 2019. Born in Hamburg, Germany she was a retired Quilter for American Custom Clothing in New York City. She loved programs at the Ridgefield Park Senior Center. Devoted wife of the late Emilio Rivera. Beloved mother of Roy Rivera and Carol Cook and her husband Billy. Loving grandmother of Devon Navarro, Collin Cook and Sarah Cook. Daughter of the late Wilma and Eduard Kiwitt. Dear friend of Ines Ortiz. She loved her cats, Tina and Meyer. Following a private cremation there will be memorial visiting at Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Ave., Bogota on Thursday from 4-8 PM with a funeral service at 7:30 PM. Visit petrikfuneralhome.com