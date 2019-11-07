Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:45 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady
Wood-Ridge, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Gagliardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Gagliardi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Gagliardi Obituary
Rita Gagliardi

Rita Gagliardi (nee LePera) 94, of Wood-Ridge formerly of Union City passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Born in Aprigliano, Cosenza Calabria Italy to the late Gabriel and Luisa LePera. Rita was a graduate of Fordham University in the Bronx. She was a former English and Italian teacher at Dickinson High School in Jersey City. Beloved wife of the late Mario Gagliardi, M.D. Devoted mother of Antonella Lewis and her husband Keith and Roberto Gagliardi, D.M.D. and his wife MariaLucia. Dear sister of Francis LePera, D.D.S. and his wife Anna Maria and the late Anthony LePera, D.D.S. and his late wife Elena. Loving grandmother of Mario and Giovanna Gagliardi and Robert Lewis. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Monday, November 11th at 9:45 AM. Funeral Liturgy from the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady in Wood-Ridge at 11 AM. Entombment following at Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee. Visitation Sunday, November 10th from 2-6 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Catholic Charities 590 N. 7th St. Newark, NJ 07107 or to EWTN 5817 Old Leeos Rd. Irondale, Alabama 35210 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -