Rita Gilda Gallina
Tinton Falls - Rita Gilda Gallina, 94, of Seabrook Village, Tinton Falls, New Jersey, passed away peacefully August 16, 2019 of natural causes at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, NJ.
Born June 30, 1925 in West New York, NJ, to Fred and Lena Malzone, Rita enjoyed more than fifty years of marriage to Emil Gallina, Sr. from October 1944 until his untimely death in 1998. During that time, they resided in Cliffside Park, Fair Lawn, Paramus, Waldwick and Long Branch, NJ, and in Hollywood, Fl. Before moving to Seabrook, Rita resided at Leisure Knoll, Manchester, NJ. Preceded in death by her sister, Arleen Verdesca, Rita is survived by her sister Lynda Caracci, daughters Rita Cavallaro and Darlene Frederick, and sons Emil Jr. and Michael, as well as ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and loving friends and relations too numerous to count. Late in life, Rita was mentor and support to an impressive number of entrepreneurs as a vice president with Primerica Financial Services. A fierce defender of human dignity and equality, she lived by the advice imparted by her father, "Smile at everyone, be nice to everyone, and spread hugs and kisses like candy." Visitation hours at McCorry Brothers Funeral Home, 780 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ, will be Saturday, August 17, 6-8PM and Sunday, August 18, 12-3PM. Burial Monday will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital. For questions, information or directions visit: www.mccorrybrothers.com.