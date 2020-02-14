|
Rita (Simon) Greenberg
Teaneck - Rita (Simon) Greenberg, 88, of Teaneck, NJ, formerly longtime resident of Glen Rock, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020.
Rita is survived by daughter Laura and her husband Mark; daughter Judi and her fiancé Scotty; daughter Dianne and her husband Lawrence; grandchildren Ricky, Sean, Max, Sophia, Gregg and his wife Kelly, Jason and his wife Colleen, Lisa and her husband Kyle; and great-grandchildren Charlotte, Sarah and Grant.
Rita was predeceased by her beloved husband Meyer, her parents Bessie and Abe, and sisters Mitzi and Harriet.
Rita worked as a purchasing secretary, but was first and foremost a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She adored children and volunteered her time reading to pre-school and elementary school children, serving as a Girl Scout Leader, and was also active in the Glen Rock Jewish Center. She enjoyed playing Bridge and Mah Jongg, and created beautiful needlework pieces, many given to family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to Alzheimer's & Dementia Research: https://www.alz.org/research