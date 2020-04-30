Rita L. Jones
Rochelle Park - Rita L. (nee. Guffanti) Jones, of Rochelle Park, NJ, passed away on April 27th after a courageous battle against COVID-19. She was born in the Bronx, NY, to the late Humbert and Anna Guffanti. She was married to Fredrick Jones for nearly 57 years and they built a beautiful family and life together.
After graduating from Christopher Columbus High School in the Bronx, Rita worked for the Accounting Department in the New York Telephone Company in Manhattan for almost a decade. After a promotion relocated her to a new position in Yonkers, NY, she joined a carpool to travel to and from Tuckahoe Road. Freddy Jones was the driver of the carpool and it was the start of a wonderful journey.
Affectionally nicknamed "Mother Goose" by her older son and his childhood friends for her caring and mothering nature, Rita will be remembered for her thoughtfulness. She had a passion for taking pictures, especially at weddings, parties and her children's sporting events, and she sent copies to everyone. She was also an unofficial ambassador for Hallmark Gold Crown and accumulated an impressive collection of cards that she sent to family and friends to celebrate their birthdays and anniversaries. For special occasions, she would pick out the sweetest little gifts to accompany her cards and pack them neatly into manila envelopes. The happy recipients never had to look at the return address label because they always knew the packages were from Rita or Mrs. Jones. She will be forever appreciated for finding a bib for baby's First Fourth of July, back-to-school supplies and the best books for her grandkids in which she'd sign her name on the inside covers. It is so fitting that this tribute to Rita is published today, which is National Mother Goose Day.
An avid baker with a selflessness that was unsurpassed, Rita enjoyed being a class mom for all three of her children and volunteering at school events and at Sacred Heart, her parish Church, in Rochelle Park, N.J. She was also proud of being a member of Pioneer Chapter 99 of Bell core/Telcordia and traveled across the country with her husband and their friends for conventions and service activities to help those in need.
Rita is survived by her loving husband Fred; their children Bob, Patty and Tom and their spouses Lena, Anthony and Kathleen; seven grandchildren Bobby, Andrew, Anna, Lauren, Meghan, Katelyn and Michael, all of whom called her Grandma Goose or, for short, Goosie; her sister Ann Guffanti; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Genie and Lenny Grasso; her niece Christina Grasso-Kmiotek; her nephew Michael Grasso; and many cousins, Godchildren and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of two charities that mean a lot to Rita's family: http://fightcf.cff.org/goto/inmemoryofrita or http://www2.jdrf.org/goto/RitaJones.
A Memorial Mass in honor of Rita will be planned for a later date.
All arrangements are entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit :
www.vanderplaat.com
Rochelle Park - Rita L. (nee. Guffanti) Jones, of Rochelle Park, NJ, passed away on April 27th after a courageous battle against COVID-19. She was born in the Bronx, NY, to the late Humbert and Anna Guffanti. She was married to Fredrick Jones for nearly 57 years and they built a beautiful family and life together.
After graduating from Christopher Columbus High School in the Bronx, Rita worked for the Accounting Department in the New York Telephone Company in Manhattan for almost a decade. After a promotion relocated her to a new position in Yonkers, NY, she joined a carpool to travel to and from Tuckahoe Road. Freddy Jones was the driver of the carpool and it was the start of a wonderful journey.
Affectionally nicknamed "Mother Goose" by her older son and his childhood friends for her caring and mothering nature, Rita will be remembered for her thoughtfulness. She had a passion for taking pictures, especially at weddings, parties and her children's sporting events, and she sent copies to everyone. She was also an unofficial ambassador for Hallmark Gold Crown and accumulated an impressive collection of cards that she sent to family and friends to celebrate their birthdays and anniversaries. For special occasions, she would pick out the sweetest little gifts to accompany her cards and pack them neatly into manila envelopes. The happy recipients never had to look at the return address label because they always knew the packages were from Rita or Mrs. Jones. She will be forever appreciated for finding a bib for baby's First Fourth of July, back-to-school supplies and the best books for her grandkids in which she'd sign her name on the inside covers. It is so fitting that this tribute to Rita is published today, which is National Mother Goose Day.
An avid baker with a selflessness that was unsurpassed, Rita enjoyed being a class mom for all three of her children and volunteering at school events and at Sacred Heart, her parish Church, in Rochelle Park, N.J. She was also proud of being a member of Pioneer Chapter 99 of Bell core/Telcordia and traveled across the country with her husband and their friends for conventions and service activities to help those in need.
Rita is survived by her loving husband Fred; their children Bob, Patty and Tom and their spouses Lena, Anthony and Kathleen; seven grandchildren Bobby, Andrew, Anna, Lauren, Meghan, Katelyn and Michael, all of whom called her Grandma Goose or, for short, Goosie; her sister Ann Guffanti; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Genie and Lenny Grasso; her niece Christina Grasso-Kmiotek; her nephew Michael Grasso; and many cousins, Godchildren and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of two charities that mean a lot to Rita's family: http://fightcf.cff.org/goto/inmemoryofrita or http://www2.jdrf.org/goto/RitaJones.
A Memorial Mass in honor of Rita will be planned for a later date.
All arrangements are entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit :
www.vanderplaat.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.