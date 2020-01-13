Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
8:30 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
17 Pompton Avenue
Pompton Lakes, NJ
Rita M. Casteline


1920 - 2020
Rita M. Casteline Obituary
Rita M. Casteline

Totowa - Rita M. Casteline, a lifelong resident of Totowa, at rest in Wayne on January 11, 2020. She was born on May 4, 1920, in Paterson, NJ, to Rose and Romeo DiCristofaro.

During WWII, she worked for Curtis-Wright Aeronautics, in Passaic. After the war, she met the love of her life, Larry Casteline, who predeceased her in 1991. They were married in 1947 and settled in Totowa, where they raised their two children, Rita Marie and Lawrence P. Casteline, Jr.

She was a homemaker and made the best pizza, meatballs and sauce. She devoted herself totally to her family. When her husband was alive, they would vacation in Florida for a month. Together they enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and time spent with their good friends. Rita also loved Bingo and attending TrickyTrays. But the days she enjoyed most were the days that she spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She became Nana to her grandchildren, and then became Nana to her grandchildren's friends too. Holidays were always spent with Nana. Palm Sunday was at Nana's house and always included macaroni, meatballs, sausage, steak and home-made pizza.

She was a member of the Totowa Seniors and the Berkley Seniors, where she loved to socialize with her friends. As her grandchildren married, their spouses became her grandchildren too. When her great-grandchildren were born, she couldn't wait to hold them and would say, "Say Nana!"

Rita is survived by her daughter, Rita Marie, of Toms River and Totowa and her son, Larry and Amy Casteline, of Ringwood. She was adored by her loving grandchildren, Michele Wells; Cheryl and John Bavaro; Lauren and Patrick King; Chris Casteline and Lisa Feldermann; Scott and Monique Wells and Jon and Luz Casteline. She will be greatly missed by her great-grandchildren, Nathan, Colby, Lucas and Aubree Bavaro; Ryan, Danny and Ellie King; Everett Wells; Bella and Brayden Casteline and Brody and Logan Fleming. Her grand-puppies, Blake Wells, Roxy Bavaro and Suzy and Provolone Wells, loved her as much as she loved them. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, nieces and nephews and many friends, especially her life-long friends, Nettie Whitney, Marge Tulino, Janice Dulmer, Millie and Morris Leibhaber; her loving friend, Debbie Potenzone and family and Madeline and Mike Gambatese, who she considered a part of her family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Boulevard, Totowa, NJ on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 8:30 AM followed by a Mass at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 17 Pompton Avenue, Pompton Lakes at 9:30 AM. Internment Laurel Grove Cemetery, Visitation Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 3:00 - 8:00 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
