Rita M. Kearney

Clifton - Rita M. (Faulkner) Kearney 91 of Clifton died peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019. Born in Jersey City, she resided there before moving to Clifton 26 years ago. Rita was a homemaker, a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by a son, Michael Kearney of Clifton, by two daughters, Patricia Kearney of Clifton and Eileen Quinn of Succasunna, by two grandchildren, Ryan Hayes and Taylor Quinn, by three great grandchildren, Riley, Liam and Luke Hayes and by a cousin, Karen Connelly. Rita is predeceased by her husband, Francis X. "Frank", by a sister, Elizabeth and by three brothers, Edward, Jack and Robert Faulkner. Funeral services will be held 4PM Sunday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ. Visiting hours are Sunday 2-4PM. allwoodfuneralhome.com
