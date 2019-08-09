|
Rita M. Kooman
Blairstown - Rita M. Kooman of Blairstown formerly of Bergenfield passed away on August 4, 2019. Devoted wife of the late John Kooman. Beloved mother of Kathleen Kalish, Lori Ann Hipple, Michael Kooman, and Scott Kooman. Cherished grandmother of Kristin, Michael, Meghin, Kaitlin, Daniel, and Zoey and great grandmother of Olivia and Liam. Visiting Monday 4-9 PM at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave. Bergenfield. All will gather at the funeral home on Tuesday at 10 AM for the Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Bergenfield at 11 AM. Interment Heinsburg Cemetery, Knowlton Township. Send a lasting condolence at www.riewertsmemorialhome.com