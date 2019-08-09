Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church
Bergenfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Kooman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita M. Kooman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita M. Kooman Obituary
Rita M. Kooman

Blairstown - Rita M. Kooman of Blairstown formerly of Bergenfield passed away on August 4, 2019. Devoted wife of the late John Kooman. Beloved mother of Kathleen Kalish, Lori Ann Hipple, Michael Kooman, and Scott Kooman. Cherished grandmother of Kristin, Michael, Meghin, Kaitlin, Daniel, and Zoey and great grandmother of Olivia and Liam. Visiting Monday 4-9 PM at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave. Bergenfield. All will gather at the funeral home on Tuesday at 10 AM for the Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Bergenfield at 11 AM. Interment Heinsburg Cemetery, Knowlton Township. Send a lasting condolence at www.riewertsmemorialhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now