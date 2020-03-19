Services
Rita M. Pasculli


1940 - 2020
Rita M. Pasculli Obituary
Rita M. Pasculli

Clifton - Rita M. Pasculli, 79, of Clifton, NJ passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Center for Hope Hospice, Scotch Plains, NJ.

Rita was born on July 29, 1940 in Jersey City, NJ. She was the daughter of Margaret (nee Smith) and Ernest Letu. She grew up in Jersey City and Union City and was a resident of Clifton for 45 years. Rita attended Dickinson High School in Jersey City and was employed at Bamberger's/Macy's for 30 years until her retirement in 2005. Rita loved music and singing in her church choir. She enjoyed making ceramics at an early age and visiting the beach. But, most of all she was devoted to her loving family.

Rita is survived by her loving daughters, Jean Philbrick (Lee) and Claire Lo Bello. She was the dear sister of Roger Letu (Louise) and cherished grandmother of, Nicole and Julia Lo Bello and Nathan Philbrick.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Paul Ippolito Berkeley Memorial. A celebration of Rita's life will be announced at a later date. Please visit ippolitofuneralhomes.com for addition information and to send the family condolences. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the by visiting Rita's personalized memorial contribution page at https://inmemof.org/rita-m-pasculli
