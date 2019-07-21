|
Rita Mazzochi Hagen
Upper Saddle River - Rita Mazzochi Hagen, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother was born on Christmas Eve 1929. She passed away on June 17. Rita was a 56-year resident of Upper Saddle River. Along with her husband Roy, she raised four children in USR.
Rita grew up in Dumont, NJ. She had many roles in life: wife, mother, homemaker, professional woman and volunteer. After high school, she went to work in NYC for Hearst Magazine. Rita lived for two years in Naples, Italy when Roy worked there for the US State Department. Rita and Roy moved to Upper Saddle River in 1959.
Rita was an original member of The Presentation Catholic Church. She was involved in many aspects of church life including Marriage Encounter, Cursillo, CCD and Soup Kitchen ministry.
For nearly 30 years, Rita worked for the town of USR in a variety of positions. In 1999, she retired as the Borough Administrator. Upon retirement, Rita was an active volunteer for the Friends of the Library, including in the role of president. She also volunteered at Valley Hospital.
Rita cherished her community where she enjoyed many deep and loving friendships. She was always willing to lend a helping hand. Whether it was preparing a meal for a sick neighbor, providing a ride for a frightened child or lending a sympathetic ear to someone in pain, Rita reached out to those in need.
After the death of her husband, Rita moved to Long Island to be close to her daughter Alison and then to Princeton Junction to be close to her son Steven. Yet in her heart, her true home was always in USR. She is predeceased by her husband Roy Hagen, sisters Lucille Hendricks and Vivian Hodges and lifelong friend Phyliss Rasmussen. She is survived by her sister Patricia Davis, son Steven Hagen (Suzanne), daughters Laura Fairbanks (Marvin), Alison Kraham (Ronald) and Cynthia Hagen, eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A memorial mass is being held at Presentation Church on July 27. There will an opportunity to visit family members at 10:00 a.m. An 11:00 mass will follow the visitation. A reception in the church hall will follow mass. The internment of both Rita and Roy's ashes at the Old Stone Church in USR will take place after the reception. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to USR Friends of the Library or the USR Volunteer Ambulance Corps.