Rita O'Connor Kennelly
2/9/1966-5/31/2017
Happy 53rd Birthday to our amazing wife, mom, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Although our hearts continue to ache with the pain of your loss, your spirit is very much alive as we continue to learn and grow from all of the lessons you taught us; and carry your humility, empathy, grace, and strength with us every day. You will always remain a true inspiration to all those you touched during your lifetime,
and in your passing.
Until we meet again. We Love You.
Steve, Ryan, Lia, Mary and Family