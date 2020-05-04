Rita P. Paretti
Rita P. Paretti

Hawthorne - Rita P. Paretti, age 98, of Hawthorne, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born in Phoenixville, PA, Rita had resided in Philadelphia and the Bronx before moving to Hawthorne. A homemaker, Rita had been a parishioner of St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Hawthorne and a member of the Golden Circle Senior Citizens Club. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and baking. Rita was the beloved wife of the late Albert Paretti (1997). Loving mother of Madeline Turnure and her husband Carl of Midland Park and the late Joseph Bertino. Grandmother of Kevin Turnure and Jacqueline Wanamaker and her husband Craig. Great grandmother of Alexa Wanamaker and Evan Wanamaker. A graveside service will take place privately at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. (www.browningforshay.com)




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
George Washington Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
