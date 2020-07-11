Rita T. Moore (nee Seidenzahl)
Elmwood Park - Rita T. Moore (nee Seidenzahl), 88, of Elmwood Park, passed away on Friday July 10, 2020. Born in Mellrichstadt, Germany, she came to the United States in 1956 an d has been a resident of Elmwood Park for the past 50 years.
Beloved wife of the late William Frederick, loving mother of Michael Anton, his wife Christine, Doris Bertola, her husband Richard and Marilyn Driscoll, her husband Daniel, proud grandmother of Alycia, Matthew, Jessica, Rachel, Robert, Kelly & Danny, also survived by 3 brothers and 1 sister.
Funeral Mass Monday 9:30 a.m. at St. Anne's R.C. Church, Fair Lawn. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. www.patrickjconte.com