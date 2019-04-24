Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Nicholas R.C. Church
Brinkerhoff Avenue & 13th Street
Palisades Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Vanore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Vanore


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rita Vanore Obituary
Rita Vanore

Fort Lee - Vanore, Rita nee: Lanza, age 87, a lifelong resident of Fort Lee, on April 23, 2019. She was a Legal Secretary for Marotta & DiMiglio Law. She also worked as the Administrator & Secretary for St. Nicholas R.C Church, and a member of most of their Organizations, Lunch Aid at School #4, and was active in the Main Street Senior Citizens. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Vanore. Devoted mother of Deborah Grill and her husband Larry, Dina Braun and her husband Jeff and Robert Vanore . Cherished grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 3. The family will receive their friends on Thursday 4:00 -8:00 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". All are asked to Assemble Friday for the celebration of her funeral mass in St. Nicholas R.C. Church, Brinkerhoff Avenue & 13th Street, Palisades Park at 10:30 AM. Family requests no flowers, they would prefer Mass Cards. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now