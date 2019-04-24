|
|
Rita Vanore
Fort Lee - Vanore, Rita nee: Lanza, age 87, a lifelong resident of Fort Lee, on April 23, 2019. She was a Legal Secretary for Marotta & DiMiglio Law. She also worked as the Administrator & Secretary for St. Nicholas R.C Church, and a member of most of their Organizations, Lunch Aid at School #4, and was active in the Main Street Senior Citizens. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Vanore. Devoted mother of Deborah Grill and her husband Larry, Dina Braun and her husband Jeff and Robert Vanore . Cherished grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 3. The family will receive their friends on Thursday 4:00 -8:00 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". All are asked to Assemble Friday for the celebration of her funeral mass in St. Nicholas R.C. Church, Brinkerhoff Avenue & 13th Street, Palisades Park at 10:30 AM. Family requests no flowers, they would prefer Mass Cards. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com