Services
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
(973) 694-0072
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Comer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. "Bob" Comer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. "Bob" Comer Obituary
Robert A. "Bob" Comer

Wayne - age 86, passed away on April 7, 2020. Robert was the beloved husband of Lois (nee Seifried) and loving uncle of Susan Rogers, Nancy Clancy, Jack Rogers, Kelly Rogers and Brandon Cordova. He lived in Paterson before moving to Wayne. He worked for Berlex Pharmaceuticals, Wayne before retiring. After retirement he worked as a Security Guard at Jaguar Headquarters, Mahwah. He was an avid fisherman who traveled near and far for the perfect "catch". He was also a passionate Fan of the New England Patriots. Due to the current health crisis there will be no services held. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made in Bob's memory to the following charitable organization:

Helping Felines in Need, PO Box 2586, Wayne, NJ 07470.

Arrangements entrusted to Moore's Home For Funerals.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -