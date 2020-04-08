|
Robert A. "Bob" Comer
Wayne - age 86, passed away on April 7, 2020. Robert was the beloved husband of Lois (nee Seifried) and loving uncle of Susan Rogers, Nancy Clancy, Jack Rogers, Kelly Rogers and Brandon Cordova. He lived in Paterson before moving to Wayne. He worked for Berlex Pharmaceuticals, Wayne before retiring. After retirement he worked as a Security Guard at Jaguar Headquarters, Mahwah. He was an avid fisherman who traveled near and far for the perfect "catch". He was also a passionate Fan of the New England Patriots. Due to the current health crisis there will be no services held. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made in Bob's memory to the following charitable organization:
Helping Felines in Need, PO Box 2586, Wayne, NJ 07470.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore's Home For Funerals.