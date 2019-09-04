Services
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
Robert A. Gabettie Obituary
Robert A. Gabettie

Dumont - Robert A. Gabettie, 81, a life-long Dumont resident, died peacefully at his home on September 1, 2019 surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Barbara May (née Danisch). Loving father of Michael Gabettie, Todd Gabettie and his wife Cheryl, and Robin Gabettie and her husband Robert. Cherished grandfather of Hailey, Michael, Jonathan, Bailey, Brandt, Vincent, and Lyla. Also survived by two loving sisters-in law and many loving nieces and nephews.

Robert was born in Dumont to Lena (née Iannore) and Harry Gabettie. He was a horse trainer for many years at the Meadowlands, Freehold and Monticello race tracks. Robert loved the sport of horse racing, and was a great trainer and loved handicapping. He was an avid Yankees fan, and a loving husband, father, "Poppy" and friend, never missed his children's or grand children's games or events.

Funeral Service Friday, Sept. 6th, 10 AM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont; www.frechmcknight.com Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Hackensack. Visiting at the funeral home Thursday, Sept. 5th, 5-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following, https://www.gofundme.com/qh6dz-katie039s-fight?
