Robert (Bob) A. Melville

Robert(Bob) A. Melville formerly of Upper Montclair NJ entered into eternal rest on June 29, 2020 at age 76 after a long illness.

Bob was born in 1943 in Montclair NJ to the late Whinfield D. Melville Sr and Alice Blauvelt Melville. Bob grew up in Upper Montclair and was a 1961 graduate of Montclair High School. He went to Bucknell University for three years and graduated with a Bachelor's degree from Upsala College. He taught high school history for a while in Northern NJ, and then moved to Long Island where he worked at Equifax for a number of years. In 1996, he left NY and moved to southern California to be near the beach and more sunshine. Bob lived in Huntington Beach for 20+ years and retired from Target Corporation.

Bob is survived by his brothers, Gordon Melville and family of Bedminster NJ and Whinfield Melville, Jr and family of Pittsford NY and by his daughter Christina Melville and granddaughter Olivia of Seaford, NY.

At a later date, there will be a graveside service and burial in Mt Hebron Cemetery in Montclair, NJ.

Donations in his memory may be made to Doctors Without Borders www.doctorswithoutborders.org




Published in Montclair Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 29, 2020.
