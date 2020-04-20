|
|
Robert A. Sabo
West Milford - Robert A. (Bob) Sabo, 79, formerly of Bloomingdale, NJ, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Lewy Body Dementia with Parkinson's. His beloved wife of 57 years, his only love, Antoinette (Cookie nee Zalisky), was at his side as he passed. It was Cookie's love and great care that allowed Bob to live as long and well a life as possible during the last years of this illness.
Bob was born on February 16, 1941, in Passaic, NJ, and grew up in Clifton. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Mary Sabo (nee Mayurnik), and his older brother, John. He is survived by his children, Laura Denman (Ed), Bob (Marina), and the twins, Brad (Catharine), and Leigh Sabo (fiancé Ken Majury).
He will always be remembered for his great smile and ability to tell a funny story. As the disease robbed him of so much, his smile, laughter and attempts to tell a joke remained. We will never forget that smile and his crinkled eyes as he laughed! He will also be remembered as a man of great dedication and leadership by example. He and Cookie made their home the center of every family get-together for so many years…Christmas scratch-offs for everyone!
In addition to his love of family, he embraced his 45-year career with Acme Markets, the men and women he worked with, and the friends they became; and the Bloomingdale Fire Department. In his 40+ years in the fire department, he put himself in harm's way many times, a real hero to many in his community. In the department, he rose to the highest level, Chief, and was mentor to many young men and women, making countless friends over the years. He truly enjoyed all the Beefsteak dinners and playing cards with the guys in the bar. In the last few years, his Friday's with great friends, Bill and Rich meant so much to him (and to his family.)
Bob was a great father/ son/ brother/ uncle/ cousin. Pop Pop will be sorely missed by his grandchildren Kyle, Jake and Sam Budde; Alison and Jack Sabo; Connor and Hunter McDonald; and his dear sister-in-law Rose Sabo and niece Jennifer Sabo.
A celebration of Bob's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Bloomingdale Fire Department, 101 Hamburg Turnpike #2, Bloomingdale, NJ 07403 or Vitas Healthcare, 70 S. Orange Avenue Ste. 210, Livingston, NJ 07039. Arrangements by the Morrison Funeral Home, Butler, NJ, themorrisonfuneralhome.com