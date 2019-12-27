|
|
Robert A. VerNooy Sr.
Harrisonburg VA - Robert A. VerNooy Sr. passed away on December 15, 2019 at the age of 89 in Harrisonburg VA, with his family by his side after a long illness. Born in Cortland, NY to Charles Depew & Ruth Perrin VerNooy, Bob and his wife of 61 years Mary Barbara Squatrito resided in Ridgewood NJ for 33+ years. Bob was very active in the Church of The Presentation in Upper Saddle River. He is survived by his wife Mary Barbara VerNooy, his daughter Carol VerNooy Wyatt & son-in-law Wayne Wyatt, his son Dr. Robert Alan VerNooy Jr., daughter-in-law Velleda VerNooy, and their two children Maya Maxwell and Nathaniel Alan and eight nieces/nephews. He is predeceased by his two older brothers, Charles & David VerNooy, and his parents Charles Depew & Ruth Perrin VerNooy. The celebration of Bob's life will be at the Church of the Presentation in Upper Saddle River, NJ on January 4, 2020 at 11:00 am.